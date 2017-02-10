TMP girls cruise, boys win in thriller

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Girls: TMP 64, Phillipsburg 25

Boys: TMP 62, Phillipsburg 60

HAYS, Kan-TMP rolled to another victory, their 13th straight, on Friday night at Al Billinger Fieldhouse with a win over the Phillipsburg Lady Panthers. TMP went on a 14-0 run early to take control and finished the first quarter up 24-4. The second quarter was slowed by turnovers on both sides but TMP prevailed in the second quarter as well and went to the half with a 36-8 lead. The Lady Monarchs forced 19 Phillipsburg turnovers in the first half.

TMP continued to pour it on in the second half, expanding their lead to 56-23 after the third quarter. A continuous fourth quarter clock ended the game pretty quickly. Phillipsburg dropped their 13th in a row and fall to 1-15 on the season. TMP has now won 13 straight and improve to 15-1 and will travel to Great Bend on Tuesday.

ROSE MCFARLAND INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS



In the boys game the two teams traded first quarter runs. It was a 7-0 run by TMP early that put the Monarchs up 7-5. Phillipsburg finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 16-11 lead after the first quarter.

The Panthers extended their lead to eight points, 25-17, early in the second quarter. TMP answered with a 12-2 run to take their only lead of the second quarter. Phillipsburg scored the final four points of the first half to take a 31-29 lead going into the break.

The two teams tangled in the third quarter but neither team could pull away. Phillipsburg led 40-36 late in the third but TMP would rally behind their second team. Michael Lager would get a put back off of a Jared Mayers miss to tie the game at 40 heading to the deciding fourth quarter.

The final period had a little bit of everything. TMP built a double digit lead twice only to see the Panthers go on a 12-0 spurt to lead 60-59 with under a minute to play. The two teams traded some empty possessions and the ball would be in TMP’s hands with just over 20 seconds to go. The Monarchs ran their offensive set just looking for an open shot and it happened to come from the hot hand of David McFarland who buried a left wing three pointer with 4.2 seconds left to go. Phillipsburg set up a play during a couple of late timeouts but were not able to get a shot up as Creighton Renz deflected the ball from Phillipsburg’s Trey Thompson to seal the win for TMP.

Trey sides led the Panthers with 22 points, 14 of those in the fourth quarter. McFarland led TMP with 19 points and 15 coming in the fourth. Phillipsburg drops to 14-3 overall and 6-2 in the Mid Continent League. TMP improves to 9-7 and 6-1 in league play.

JOE HERTEL INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS

