Tiger softball rallies to beat Fort Lewis; splits on opening day

CANYON, Texas – Fort Hays State Softball opened its 2017 season on Friday at the WT Invitational. The Tiger bats struggled in the season opener against Chadron State, falling 1-0, but came alive in a 14-12 comeback win in eight innings against Fort Lewis.

Chadron State 1, Fort Hays State 0

Fort Hays State’s bats struggled in the season opener against Chadron State. Veronica Knittig was the only Tiger to scratch out a hit against Jessica Jarecki, who threw a complete game shutout for the Eagles. Jarecki moved to 2-1 on the season.

The Tigers did put several balls in play, since Jarecki struck out only three batters, but their only real threat occurred in the sixth. Knittig broke up a no-hit bid that lasted 5 1/3 innings with a single, then Candace Bollig was hit by a pitch. The runners moved to second and third, but a groundout ended the threat.

In her first collegiate appearance, Hailey Chapman took a tough loss as she also went the distance in the pitching circle. She struck out five, while allowing four hits and four walks. Two of the walks were costly in the second inning as it set up a bases-loaded situation with one out. Chadron State got the run across with a sacrifice fly.

Fort Hays State 14, Fort Lewis 12 (8 inn.)

The Tigers erased a six-run deficit after four innings and picked up a big come-from-behind 14-12 win over Fort Lewis in eight innings to earn a split on opening day. The Tigers scored four in the seventh to force extra innings, then plated two more in the eighth with the international tiebreaker in effect.

Fort Lewis struck first in the high scoring affair with a three-run home run in the first inning. But the Tigers responded by tying the game in the top of the second courtesy of a two-out rally. Ashley Beavers had an RBI double followed by a Jeni Mohr RBI single. A Bailey Kennedy RBI triple capped the rally for the inning.

But the Skyhawks promptly took their lead back with five runs in the bottom of the second. They chased FHSU starter Carrie Clark from the game, who lasted just an inning and a third. Three of the six runs she allowed were earned.

The Tigers put two runs up in the third on back-to-back bases loaded walks by Mohr and Kennedy, but the Skyhawks kept adding runs with three more in the fourth to take an 11-5 lead. Two of the five runs Lexie Kimminau surrendered in 2 2/3 innings of work were earned.

The Tigers slashed into the Skyhawk lead once more in the fifth when Vernica Knittig cleared the bases with a 3-RBI double. But a pair of Tiger errors in sixth gave a run back to the Skyhawks, leaving the score at 12-8 entering the seventh.

Kennedy sparked a Tiger rally in the seventh with a lead-off single. Knittig was hit by a pitch, then a throwing error off a ball put in play by Candace Bailey plated the first run of the inning. With one out and runners at first and third, Kylie Strand roped an RBI double down the left field line setting the table for Tess Gray. The freshman catcher doubled home two runs and tied the game, which proved to force extra innings as Hailey Chapman was holding the Skyhawks at bay in the pitching circle.

In the eighth, Mohr started the inning on second base with the international tiebreak in effect. Kennedy put the pressure on by forcing a throwing error off her sacrifice bunt, scoring Mohr and swapping spots with her on second. Bailey Boxberger delivered a big insurance run by plating Kennedy on an RBI double.

Chapman was stellar in relief for the Tigers after going the distance in the first game of the day. She tossed the final four innings, striking out eight with no hits allowed. The one run she allowed in the sixth was unearned. After allowing a walk in the eighth, she mowed down the side with three straight strikeouts to close out the game. She moved to 1-1 on the season and posted an 0.64 ERA for the day.

The Tigers will play three games on Saturday (Feb. 11) as they take on Cameron, Missouri Southern, and West Texas A&M.

