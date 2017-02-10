Sunny, warm Friday

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 9 to 17 mph.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 25.

MondayA slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.