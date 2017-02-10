Rural fire crews called to Thursday afternoon fire north of Hays

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

Ellis County Rural Fire crews were called to a fire north of Hays in the Horse Thief Canyon area Thursday afternoon where they battled wind, dry conditions and rough terrain.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Ellis County fire crews were called to 260th and Horse Thief Canyon Road for the report of grass fire, possibly started by a pickup pulling a bale.

Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers said Thursday night the investigation into the exact cause was still underway.

He said the fire started in two locations and estimated that each fire was a couple hundred acres.

Crews from Russell and Rooks counties, as well as tankers from Ellis County Public Works, helped fight the fire. Myers said crews were on scene for almost four and a half hours.

Myers said the Red Cross and Arby’s partnered to bring the crews food and water and said they were appreciative of the meal.

“It kind of keeps the firefighters’ mental state up a little bit when they can take a break for a second and have a quick bite to eat and a bottle of water before they go back and start working again,” Myers said.

Crews were back in that area Friday morning to ensure the fire did not flare up overnight.