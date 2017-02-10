Police arrest Kansas drug suspect hiding in trash dumpster

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Finney County are investigating a suspect on drug distribution charges after a brief chase and arrest.

Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police observed a maroon 1993 Mercury Sable at the intersection of Spruce and Highway 50/83 Bypass in Garden City with a vehicle equipment violation, according to a media release.

The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver refused to stop and turned west on Shulman Avenue. The pursuit continued for a short time until the driver lost control of his vehicle in the 1900 Block of Spruce Street and drove up over the curb.

He exited the vehicle and ran on foot from the car. The driver was located hiding in a trash dumpster after a citizen reported to police that they saw a person run from a backyard in the 1900 Block of E Spruce Street and crawl into a dumpster.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Andrew Marez.

The arresting officers located suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Marez was arrested and lodged in the Finney County Jail and could face the possible charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, Driving in violation of Window Film, Fleeing and Eluding, Driving while License Suspended Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, No Proof of Vehicle Insurance

There was no injuries or property damage reported.

Marez has previous convictions for drugs in Finney County and has spent time at Larned State Mental Hospital, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.