Phillipsburg man injured after Friday car-motorcycle accident in Ellis Co.

A Phillipsburg man was injured in a car-motorcycle accident just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Vicki Lynn Fraser Unruh, 59, Hays, turned south onto U.S. 183 Bypass from 27th Street. A 2009 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Dean Young, 59, Phillipsburg, was northbound on U.S 183 Bypass and was struck by the Prius.

Young was transported to Hays Medical Center for treatment. The KHP reported he was not wearing a helmet. Unruh was not injured.