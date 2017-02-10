New language arts instructor to join TMP faculty

TMP-MARIAN

TMP-Marian has announced that Shawn Denton will be joining the faculty at the conclusion of the current academic year. Denton will take over for current Senior Language Arts Instructor Mrs. Heather Sramek, who will be leaving the Monarch family at the end of May as she moves to the Kansas City area.

Denton currently teaches English and coaches debate at Russell High School in Russell, Kan. He and his wife, TMP-Marian alumna Kara (Gross) Denton ’00, have a four-year-old daughter, Nora, and will be welcoming another baby girl next month.

Denton holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in journalism with secondary emphasis in literature as well as a Bachelor of Science Degree in education from Kansas State University. Additionally, he received a Master of Science Degree in school counseling from Emporia State University. Prior to his tenure at Russell High School, Denton taught at Ottawa High School and Junction City High School.

“I am honored and humbled to be chosen as a member of the Thomas More Prep-Marian family. The school’s reputation speaks for itself, and I look forward to adding my skill set to the rest of the TMP-Marian faculty. I have enjoyed my time at Russell High School and will miss the relationships I have built with the faculty and student body. At the same time, I am thrilled to be part of the TMP-Marian community as it gives me an opportunity to integrate my faith with my curriculum,” Denton said. “My wife, child, and faith are the cornerstones of my life. I am a proud K-Stater and try to get back to Manhattan as much as possible to attend athletic contests. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, cooking/eating barbecue and spending as much time as possible with my family.”