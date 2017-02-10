Kansas GOP elects candidate for US House seat

SEDGWICK COUNTY -The delegates of the Republican 4th Congressional District Committee elected Ron Estes as the Republican nominee for the April 11 Special General Election to fill the vacancy created by former Congressman Mike Pompeo’s appointment as CIA Director.

Estes, in his second term as Kansas State Treasurer, received 66 votes out of 126, on the second round of balloting, according a media release.

Ron Estes thanking the convention later and looking forward to the campaign. #KS04 pic.twitter.com/dnsOt7JK6P — Kansas GOP (@KansasGOP) February 10, 2017



Other nominated candidates were Alan Cobb, Todd Tiahrt, George Bruce, and Joseph Ashby.

The April 11 vote will be the nation’s first congressional election since President Donald Trump’s win.

Estes and his wife both were delegates at Thursday’s party convention to choose a nominee. Estes was one of the Kansas electors who voted for Trump, and said he is pleased with the direction the new president has taken the country.

Estes was elected treasurer in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Republicans have held the 4th District seat since 1994. Pompeo won the state’s 4th District seat in 2010, when the incumbent gave it up to run unsuccessfully for U.S.