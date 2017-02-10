HPD Activity Log Feb. 9

The Hays Police Department responded to 6 animal calls and 18 traffic stops Thu., Feb. 9, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Pursuit/Chase–12th and Ash St, Hays; 2:01 AM

Driving Under the Influence–1700 block Main St, Hays; 3:23 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–4600 block Jefferson Dr, Hays; 8:40 AM

Suicidal Subject–200 block W 12th St, Hays; 9:29 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2000 block E 13th St, Hays; 10:19 AM

Identity Theft–1300 block W 45th St, Hays; 10:36 AM

Shoplifting–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 3:30 PM; 3:42 PM

Found/Lost Property–100 block W 12th, Hays; 3:58 PM

Mental Health Call–500 block E 12th St, Hays; 4:38 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1400 block Allen St, Hays; 5:26 PM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 6:09 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–1300 block Felten Dr, Hays; 6:12 PM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–17th and Montgomery, Hays; 8:45 PM

Disturbance – General–200 block W 5th St, Hays; 11:52 PM