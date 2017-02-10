Hays High wrestling falls short against Great Bend

The Hays High wrestling team dropped their Western Athletic Conference dual with Great Bend 48-30 Thursday at the Hays High Gym.

The Panthers won the first seven matches. All five of the Indians wins were by fall. Conrad Vajnar at 152, Xavier Dandurand at 160, Jonathan Springer at 182, Brayden Dorzweiler at 195 and Trey VanPelt at 220.

Great Bend 48, Hays 30

106: Drew Liles (GB) over Grant Karlin (Hays) (Fall 2:56)

113: Carsyn Schooler (GB) over Cy Bender (Hays) (Dec 6-0)

120: Eric Vazquez (GB) over Corey Hale (Hays) (Fall 1:56)

126: George Weber (GB) over Trystin Johnson (Hays) (Fall 0:46)

132: Conrad Montoya (GB) over Ethan Jensen (Hays) (Fall 2:38)

138: Keaton Sander (GB) over Kyle Casper (Hays) (Fall 3:41)

145: Gage Fritz (GB) over Kreighton Meyers (Hays) (Fall 1:21)

152: Conrad Vajnar (Hays) over Braxton Schooler (GB) (Fall 0:49)

160: Xavier Dandurand (Hays) over Dylan Lamb (GB) (Fall 1:32)

170: Jacob Meeks (GB) over Chase Voth (Hays) (Dec 5-1)

182: Jonathan Springer (Hays) over Hector Olivas (GB) (Fall 1:26)

195: Brayden Dorzweiler (Hays) over Kevin Miramontes (GB) (Fall 1:53)

220: Trey VanPelt (Hays) over Jesus Villegas (GB) (Fall 1:09)

285: Noah Presson (GB) over Logan Schulte (Hays) (Fall 1:31)