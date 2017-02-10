HACC to host first Legislative Coffee meeting tomorrow morning

The Hays Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host the first Legislative Coffee meeting tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. in the basement of the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main, in Hays.

Doors open at 8:00 a.m., with the event starting at 8:30 a.m..

These forums are a series of meetings with state legislators that provide area residents the opportunity to learn more about the legislative process and state issues. Sen. Rick Billinger and Reps. Ken Rahjes and Eber Phelps will be there to meet you and answer questions as they begin their new terms in Topeka.