Ellis Co. restaurant and lodging inspections 1/31-2/04

Recent inspection results from the Kansas Department of Agriculture:
Victoria High School, 1107 10th street PO Box 139, Victoria- Feb. 1
Routine inspection found one violation.
- In the dry goods storage area, there were four cans on evaporated milk that had class two dents present on top of the seals of the cans.
Victoria Elementary School, 602 10th street PO Box 139, Victoria- Feb. 1
Routine inspection found one violation.
- Documentation for time as control was not filled for two days.
Tryyaki, 2814 Vine, Hays- Feb. 1
Follow up inspection found one violation.
- In the washing area, there was a container of opened bleach that was being stored directly above the clean equipment.
Lomatos Pizza, 130 W. 9th, Hays- Feb. 1
Routine inspection found two violations.
- Two of the three plastic food grade containers had sticker residue present on the outside of the container. All the containers were being stacked together.
- Three of the six number 10 cans of olives that were being stored in the back storage room had class two dents present on the top seal of the cans.
Golden Griddle, 230 W. 9th, Hays- Feb. 1
Follow up inspection found no violations.