Award-Winning Whiskey Creek BBQ Tonight

Signature Whiskey Creek® BBQ served with honey-sweetened corn muffin and choice of two sides.
Baby Back Ribs (pictured)
Massaged with seasonings and then slow cooked until they’re “fallin’ off the bone”, Whiskey Creek® Baby Back Ribs are the best in town. Tender, meaty, wood fire-grilled and slathered with Signature Legend BBQ sauce give your taste buds a real party!
St. Louis Style Ribs
Hickory smoked, slow cooked, and extra meaty pork ribs. Finished on our wood fire grill.
Pulled Pork
Hand-rubbed with our special seasonings, slow cooked and smoked for an unforgettable flavor and tenderness.
Overnight Brisket
Hand-rubbed with our special seasonings, slow cooked and hickory smoked all night for a tender, savory, smoky down-home BBQ flavor.
Bar-B-Q Chicken
Slow cooked, 1/2 chicken basted with Legend BBQ sauce and finished on the wood fire grill.
3203 N. Vine
Hays, KS 67601
(785) 621-2662
Store Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 11:00 am 10:00 pm
Friday-Saturday: 11:00 am 11:00 pm
Sunday: 11:00 am 10:00 pm
Pingback: Bbq Porkchops In Slow Cooker | appliance - electric-grill()
Pingback: Whiskey Bbq Sauce | reviews - thebbqguide()