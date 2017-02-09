Victor “Vic” Groff, 71, Hays, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at his home.

He was born August 20, 1945 in Norton, Kansas the son of Albert and Dolores (Dawson) Groff. On August 20, 1966 he married Carol Landauer and they later divorced. On August 18, 1979 he married Cheryl Davis and they later divorced. He previously worked at Enersys, Inc. and retired in 2013 after working for ten years at Gib’s NAPA Auto Supply store. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and going to the lake. Hobbies included gardening, working on small and larger old engines, working on his ’55 Chevy or “old car” as he called it, and helping his friends. He loved his family, his grandchildren, going to family gatherings, and his dogs, Fritz, Heidi, and Harley.

Survivors include his six children; Michael Groff and wife Kristine of Vancouver, WA, Chris Groff of Burleson, TX, Torrie Groff-Fivash and husband Glenn of McKinney, TX, Lisa Groff-Day of LaCrosse, Matt Groff of Hays, and Kari Groff-Basgall of Hays, eleven grandchildren; Korynn Groff, Nathan Groff, Ethan Groff, Elizabeth Groff, Alexyss Landers, Savanah Fivash, Gray Fivash, Keldon Day, McKaylee Day, Kelby Day, and Audrey Basgall, a great granddaughter; Avery Woodward, four sisters; Cathy, Alberta, Regina, and Becky, and four brothers; Jamie, Robert, Gary, and Ronnie, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:15 am on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1805 Vine Street, with Fr. Barry Brinkman officiating. Visitation will be from 6:15 pm until 8:15 on Friday at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, and from 9:15 am until service time on Saturday at the church. A parish vigil service will be at 7:15 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested in Vic’s memory to the Hays Dog Park, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com