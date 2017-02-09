Trego Co. teen hospitalized after pickup rolls

THOMAS COUNTY – A Trego County teen was injured in an accident just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Colorado driven by Shawnee M. Phillips, 18, WaKeeney, was eastbound on US 24 ten miles east of Colby.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It entered into the north ditch and the driver over corrected. The pickup traveled into the south ditch and rolled.

Phillips was transported to Citizens Medical Center. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.