The Hays Lions Club Standlee Dalton Pancake Feed Sausage and Pancake feed will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

The annual event will be held at the Hays National Guard Armory, Second and Main.

All proceeds benefit local organizations, parks and help provide eyeglasses for children.

For more information on tickets, call (785) 623-0133.

Tickets ar3e $6.50 for adults and $4.75 for children younger than 10.