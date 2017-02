117 East 11th – Downtown Hays, Kansas

THURSDAY: Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf with onions and celery inside a telera bun, with lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions and Oatmeal Stout ketchup. $9.95

Find out more about the award winning Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Company at our Website and at Facebook.