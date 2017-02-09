Omar F. Karlin, age 83, of Hays, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Hays Medical Center. He was born August 14, 1933 in Hays, Kansas to Celestin and Josephine (Staab) Karlin. He married Barbara Jane Peters on May 16, 1981. She preceded him in death November 30, 2016.

Omar was a farmer and stockman and worked at area sale barns as well as for Hilt Janitorial Service. He enjoyed Kansas City Royals Baseball.

He is survived by a brother, Jerry Karlin (Cindy) of Hays; four sisters, Alfreda Hammerschmidt of Holcomb, Wanda Schulte of Hays, Patty Kreutzer of Hays and Gerri Weber (Les) of Ellis; step children, Sheila Keil of Russell, Curtis Keil (Debra) of Garden City and Dale Keil of Russell; 3 step grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred Karlin and a sister, Mildred Pfannenstiel.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Friday, February 10, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hays. Burial will follow in the St. Severin Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Severin Cemetery Fund or the Senior Companion Program.

