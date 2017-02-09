Athol resident Marcelle M. Hawkins passed away Feb. 3, 2017, at the Smith County Memorial Hospital in Smith Center at the age of 90. She was born Oct. 20, 1926 in Esbon, KS, the daughter Austin & Georgia (Woodard) Watson.

Survivors include her son, Melton Watson of Athol; her brother, Maurice Watson; sister Celia Watson of Topeka; 6 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 1:00 p.m. in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with Pastor Dave Pugh officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 9:00 Sunday at the funeral home.

A memorial fund will be established.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.