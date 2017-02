MITCHELL COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. on Thursday in Mitchell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Crystal R. Schindler, 34, Cawker City, was eastbound on U.S. 24 just before Hobart Street in Glen Elder.

The vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned in the south ditch.

Schindler was transported to the Mitchell County Hospital.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.