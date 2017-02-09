HPD arrest log, Feb. 2 to 5

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Patrick Ray Twiss, 22, Hays, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 600 block of Park on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joe Garcia Webster, 19, Hays, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 100 block of West Eighth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ramsey Ann McCarter, 22, Hays, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 100 block of West Seventh on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Daniel Joseph Desaire, 27, Ellis, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 100 block of West Seventh on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Garrett Presley Kraft, 21, Colby, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 600 block of Main on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Taylor Marie Stein, 20, Hays, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 600 block of Main on suspicion of battery on a law enforcement official, battery and underage consumption of alcohol.