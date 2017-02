HPD Activity Log Feb. 8

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 23 traffic stops Wed., Feb. 8, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Animal Cruelty/Neglect–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 9:19 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–200 block E 6th St, Hays; 1/30 8 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1000 block Pinehurst St, Hays; 1/30 8 AM

Animal At Large–1700 block Main St, Hays; 10:37 AM

Shoplifting–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 11:30 AM; 11:40 AM

Tethering Violation–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 11:44 AM

Disturbance – General–1700 block Haney Dr, Hays; 2:56 PM

Theft (general)–4800 block Vine St, Hays; 2/1 9 AM; 2/8 3:30 PM

Theft (general)–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 12/11/16

Theft (general)–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 5:30 PM

Theft (general)–500 block W 27th St, Hays; 12/14/16

Suspicious Activity–500 block E 12TH ST, Hays; 6:43 PM

Domestic Disturbance–300 block W 8th St, Hays; 7:10 PM; 7:13 PM

Harassment (All Other)–2800 block Augusta Ln, Hays; 7:25 PM