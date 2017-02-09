Hammond named the latest Covenant Builders Hometown Hero

Mary Hammond has been named the latest Covenant Builders Hometown Hero, and she will be honored at the Fort Hays State University basketball games on Thursday.
From her nomination:
Hays Kiwanis Club member for 19 years – Former Club Secretary & Club President
Kansas District of Kiwanis –
KS Kiwanis Governor 2012-2013
Youth Protection Coordinator 2013 – 2016
Public Relations Coordinator 2016 – Present
Church Elder with the First Presbyterian Church of Hays
– Current Co-Chair of Personnel Committee
Current Co-Advisor to TMP High School students in Key Club
Current Co-Advisor to Fort Hays State University students in Circle K
Member & Current President of the Kansas CASA Board – “Court Appointed Special Advocates”
Member & Chair-Elect of the Leadership Kansas Board
Former Hays Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador – served 18 years
Former Hays Area Chamber of Commerce Board member – served two terms