Gillum’s career-high 21 points leads FHSU past Northeastern State

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Hadley Gillum scored a career-high 21 points and had a key blocked shot with one minute to play to lead Fort Hays State to a 73-66 win over Northeastern State Thursday at Gross Coliseum. Gillum also pulled down 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double as the Tigers (14-8, 8-6 MIAA) won their third straight and fourth in their last five games.

The RiverHawks (3-19, 2-12 MIAA) have not lost nine straight.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Hadley Gillum Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

After both teams shot over 60-percent in the first half, the Tigers held NSU without a field goal for the first 6:36 of the second half and led by 13 with 7:23 to play.

The RiverHawks answered with a 13-4 run to pull within four with 3:49 to play. They would get as close as three but the Tigers hit all six of their free throws in the final two minutes.

Rob Davis was held to one 3-pointer but went 7-of-9 from the foul line and scored 16. Trey O’Neil added 13 and JaQuan Smith 10 before fouling out.

The Tigers shot 61-percent in the first and finished 48-percent for the game and outrebounded NSU by eight.