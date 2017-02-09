FHSU to host ‘Entrepreneur Direct’ lecture this month

FHSU University Relations

Pet funerals, plants and baseball gloves, as a focus of entrepreneurship, will share the stage at the next “Entrepreneur Direct” speaker series event at Fort Hays State University.

The lecture, led by Coleen Ellis and Todd Sandoval, will be held from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Eagle Communications Hall in the Robbins Center.

Ellis, a pioneer and world leader in the field of pet loss, will detail her experience opening the first standalone pet funeral home in the United States.

Sandoval will discuss his entrepreneurship endeavors in the niche market of handmade American baseball gloves and his work with Proven Winners plant brand as the consultant and online marketing and technology director.

The lecture will focus on taking unique needs and building innovative businesses around their ideas. Ellis and Sandoval will share their personal entrepreneurship experiences and encourage questions and discussion from the audience.

“Entrepreneur Direct,” conducted by FHSU’s W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship, features successful entrepreneurs in an informal setting that is free and accessible to students, faculty and the public.