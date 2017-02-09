Ellis waterline project nearly complete; streets are next

ELLIS–The Waterline Improvement Project in Ellis was “substantially completed” by Nov. 23, 2016, consultant Buck Driggs told city council members during their Monday evening meeting. The project was completed under budget. Driggs noted a fire hydrant still needs to be placed on south Dorrance Street.

Driggs also presented bids for the second phase of the Street Improvement Project. Waterlines and streets will be replaced in areas of town where problems regularly occur. Council members voted unanimously to accept the $607,433.40 low bid from Vogts-Parga Construction. The project will be funded in part with a matching Community Development Block Grant.

The Ellis city council is scheduled to meet March 6 with Ellis County Commissioners. Mayor Dave McDaniel asked council members to be thinking of topics for discussion.

The complete Feb. 6 meeting minutes follow.

DRAFT COPY NOT OFFICIAL UNTIL APPROVED BY COUNCIL ELLIS CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING Minutes February 6, 2017

CALL TO ORDER

Mayor David McDaniel called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Present were Council members Bret Andries, Holly Aschenbrenner, Susan Eaton, Jolene Niernberger, Dena Patee, and Bob Redger. Also present were Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman, City Clerk Amy Burton and Police Chief Taft Yates. City Attorney Olavee Raub was absent.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA

Mayor David McDaniel requested the addition of consideration of the Tourism Committee’s radio and television advertising commercial under New Business. Council member Bret Andries moved and Council member Jolene Niernberger seconded a motion to approve the addition. The motion carried 6-0.

PUBLIC PRESENT

Glen Keller, Bailey Hensley, Buck Driggs, Justine Benoit, Sarah Staten, Cheryl Kinderknecht, Bob Mickelson, and Gary Luea.

CONSENT AGENDA

Council member Bob Redger moved to approve the consent agenda containing the Minutes from the Regular Meeting on January 16, 2017, Bills Ordinance #2014, and the manual journal entries for August and September 2016. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded the motion. The Council approved the consent agenda 6-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Bob Mickelson, representing the Ellis Softball Baseball Association, shared that the Association is selling advertising banners at the K-18 baseball field and the softball field as a fundraiser. Funds are necessary to replace the scoreboard at the baseball field, as regulations state the scoreboard must now show the pitch count. The banners sell for $250 for one year; or $400 for 2 years. The Association is also selling advertising space on the new scoreboard for $3,000 for a ten-year contract.

PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

None

SPECIAL ORDER

None

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Water: Special Project

Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group, provided an update on the Waterline Improvement Project. The project was “substantially completed” on November 23, 2016 with only one outstanding item – placement of the fire hydrant on south Dorrance Street. Mr. Driggs presented the draft copy of the Change Order Justification Report that will need to be approved by the Council and signed by the Mayor at a future meeting. All items approved for pay have been paid with the exception of the fire hydrant. The project was completed under budget.

NEW BUSINESS

Street: Special Project

Mr. Driggs continued by presenting the bids for the Street Improvement Project. The Project is the second phase of the two-phase plan to replace waterlines and streets in identified areas of town where issues frequently occur. The Project will be funded in part with a matching Community Development Block Grant. Grant regulations state that the City must accept the low bid, unless specific reasons are documented why the bid was rejected, and the contract must be awarded by March 1st. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $738,771.00 and all three bidders submitted bids below that estimate. Mr. Driggs has checked the low bidder’s references and recommends the City award the contract to Vogts-Parga Construction. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved and Council member Susan Eaton seconded a motion to award the contract for the Street Improvement Project to the low bidder, Vogts-Parga Construction, in the amount of $607,433.40. The motion carried 6-0.

General Government: Financial

Council member Bob Redger moved to approve Resolution No. 534 authorizing City employees to use the City issued credit card. Council member Dena Patee seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

Sewer: Repair/Maintenance

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman reported the motoreducer went out on the belt press at the Sewer Plant and was in need of emergency repair. AeroMod is the only manufacturer of the part, therefore only one bid was obtained. Mayor David McDaniel approved the emergency purchase prior to the Council meeting. Council member Jolene Niernberger moved to ratify the purchase of the motoreducer for the Sewer Plant from AeroMod in the amount of $2,600.80. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

Street: Repair/Maintenance

Mr. Scheuerman requested approval to purchase 10 pallets of street seal material for the annual street maintenance program. Council member Jolene Niernberger moved to approve the purchase of 10 pallets of street seal material from PMSI in the amount of $9,630, with funds to come from the Capital Improvement – Streets fund. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

Sewer: Repair/Maintenance

Mr. Scheuerman presented two bids for the purchase of polymer for the Wastewater Treatment Plant. A tote will last 10-12 months depending on the amount of water flowing through the plant. Council member Bob Redger moved to approve the purchase of one tote of polymer from Brenntag at a cost of $2.45/lb for a total of $5,402.25, with funds to come from the Sewer fund. Council member Dena Patee seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

Sanitation: Policy

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner requested discussion on if there was a need to extend the hours of the burn site on Saturdays. Many residents only have time to trim limbs on the weekends and the site may not be open for them to dispose of their branches. Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman noted that the burn site is open the first and third Saturdays from 9:00 – noon, and Wednesdays from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., in addition to regular business hours on the other weekdays. The site does need to be monitored due to strict State regulations of what can be disposed of at the site. Council asked Police Chief Taft Yates if his department could open the site for residents if they called. Chief Yates responded that the officer may not always be available, and the Department is not trained in what is accepted at the site. After further discussion, it was the consensus of Council to not change the hours of operation for the burn site.

Streets: Special Project

Sarah Staten, 305 W. 14th Street, requested Council consideration to provide labor and equipment to spread millings purchased by the residents on West 14th Street. Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman expressed concerns that since West 14th Street is legally a private driveway and not a platted street, if the City provides this service to one it must provide it for all residents. Council member Jolene Niernberger echoed the same concern and added that providing the labor and equipment free of charge would be a disservice to a hired contractor who could do the same work for a fee. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner countered that West 14th Street is treated as a City street – the sanitation truck, police, and emergency service vehicles all use this street. Mr. Scheuerman would like City Attorney Olavee Raub’s opinion as he believes that municipalities are not allowed to be in direct competition with other vendor’s supplying similar services, which in this case the City would be providing free labor and equipment that a hired contractor could perform. This agenda item will be tabled until the next meeting when Ms. Raub is available.

Tourism: Committee

Council member and Tourism Committee member Dena Patee played the March advertising commercial to be ran on both Eagle Radio and Eagle TV. The commercial invites listeners to visit the Railroad Museum, Chrysler Museum, and Bukovina Museum at a discounted price by purchasing an All Aboard Pass for $15 per family of four, or $5 per individual. The passes are available for purchase from March 18th – 26th at any of the museums.

REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

Public Works

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman presented the Comparative Water Reports for the periods November 10th – December 10th and December 10th – January 10th. Council requested Mr. Scheuerman obtain bids for a generator for City Hall for the next meeting. Ellis County has started repairing the bridge at Baughman and 12th Street.

Public Works: Training

Mr. Scheuerman requested approval for his Department to attend the following training events: Dig Safe training on February 22nd for Brad Leiker, Jake Schartz, and John Leiker; ISO training on March 14th for Mr. Scheuerman; KRWA Conference on March 28th – 30th for Mr. Scheuerman, Brad Leiker, John Leiker, and Steve Homburg; and the Association of State Floodplain Managers conference on April 30th – May 5th for Mr. Scheuerman. Council member Jolene Niernberger moved and Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded a motion to approve the listed training opportunities for the Public Works Department. The motion carried 6-0.

Mr. Scheuerman also reported that he would like several staff members to certify with the State to be able to supervise the inmates when they help with City projects. Currently, only Jake Schartz is certified and his certification expires in March.

Police

Police Chief Taft Yates presented the January Activity Report and the February staff calendar. Chief Yates will be offering three presentations on scam awareness. Local businesses are being contacted by a Canadian company to help sponsor the distribution of stranger awareness materials to area elementary school students. The Department had 112 new incidents for the month, with 18 of those classified as “major.”

City Clerk

City Clerk Amy Burton asked Council if they were interested in purchasing an advertising banner from the Ellis Softball Baseball Association that Bob Mickelson spoke on during Public Comments. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner questioned the City’s return on investment, in that the City itself wouldn’t have a specific item to promote. Council took no action.

Ms. Burton presented the draft committee minutes from the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals, Tourism Committee, and Campground Committee. The December Health Insurance Savings Report was reviewed as well as the 2016 Annual Safety Report. Ms. Burton also presented the August and September 2016 financial statements consisting of the Statement of Accounts, Treasurer’s Report, and the Security Deposit worksheet.

City Clerk: Training

Council member Jolene Niernberger moved to approve Ms. Burton’s attendance at the CCMFOA Annual Spring Conference in Wichita from March 15th – 17th. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

Attorney

City Clerk Amy Burton read an email from City Prosecutor Cassy Zeigler providing an update the status of outstanding code violation cases.

Mayor Update and Announcements

Mayor David McDaniel reported the City still has not received a resolution from the Attorney General regarding the question of incompatibility of office of Council member Dena Patee. Mayor McDaniel noted a conversation had with State Representative Ken Rahjes during Local Government Day where Mr. Rahjes received a call from a female stating the City had a personal vendetta against Ms. Patee as to the reasoning behind the Attorney General’s opinion. Mayor McDaniel asked for it to be stated for the record that the City in no way has ever had a personal vendetta against Ms. Patee, and the Attorney General’s opinion is purely a legal issue to protect the City against current and future Council decisions.

On March 6th the City will meet with Ellis County Commissioners. Mayor McDaniel asked for Council members to suggest topics they would like to discuss with the Commissioners by the February 20th Council meeting.

Mayor McDaniel has invited Aaron White from the Ellis County Coalition to come to Council and provide an update.

Council will review Department Head evaluations at the February 20th Council meeting.

ADJOURNMENT

Council member Bob Redger moved and Council member Bret Andries seconded a motion to adjourn the meeting. The motion carried 6-0. The meeting adjourned at 9:06 p.m.