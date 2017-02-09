Early 3-point barrage carries FHSU women past Northeastern State

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State hit 14 3-pointers including five-straight 3-pointers during a 15-0 first quarter run and cruise to a 77-44 win over Northeastern State Thursday at Gross Coliseum. The Tigers (17-6, 8-6 MIAA) knocked down six 3-pointers in the first quarter including one by Carly Heim at the horn to give them a 20-point lead. They led by 30 at halftime and never let the RiverHawks (6-16, 2-12 MIAA), who have lost nine straight, any closer than 26 the rest of the game.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Jill Faxon led three Tigers in double-figures with 15 points. Carly Heim hit three 3s and scored all 14 of her points in the first quarter. Nikola Kacperska went 4-of-9 from beyond the arc and scored 12. Tatyana Legette scored six but pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

FHSU shot 38-percent from the floor and were 11-of-14 from the free throw line. They also outrebounded NSU by 30 and pulled down 23 offensive rebounds.