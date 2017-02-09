Darlene Mae (Hrabe) Eichman passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at her home near Plainville, Kansas at the age of 86. She was born on May 16, 1930 in the Twin Mound community of Rooks County, Kansas to the late Leo and Sophia (Mazanek) Hrabe. After attending Stockton High School in Stockton, Kansas, she began working as a telephone operator. On March 27, 1955 she was united in marriage to Edmond “Slim” Eichman. They were blessed with four children, Terry, Duane, Cindy, and Cathy. Slim passed away on April 23, 1991.

Darlene loved her home and family. She always looked forward to the holidays when she loved to cook large dinners and spend the day visiting with family and friends. She loved working in her yard and gardens, and taking care of the baby animals the farm was alive with each Spring. She and Slim loved to travel and camp. Many trips were taken to the mountains of Colorado as well as local lakes. She became a member of the Catholic Church shortly after marrying Slim, and he soon followed. Her faith in Christ and devotion to our Blessed Mother were a priority to her with a faith that she passed on to her children.

Darlene is survived by her children Terry Eichman of Plainville, Duane Eichman of Hill City, Cindy Eichman of Plainville, and Cathy Eichman of Plainville; sisters Elaine Amann and husband Dale of Long Beach, CA, Lucile Werner of Plainville, and Neva Meister and husband Kenneth of Aurora, NE; and brother Leroy Hrabe of Burrton.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Sophia Hrabe, husband Slim Eichman, and brother Alvin Hrabe.

Darlene will be sorely missed by those she leaves behind and the loss will not soon be healed. But as our faith teaches us, this life is but a passing shadow, and is soon over, leading to a brighter and better place, where a mansion is prepared for us. The vacant chair there will be filled by our presence in the sight of Almighty God. All is not lost. It is only the beginning.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00pm on Friday at the funeral home with a Guild Rosary at 3:00pm and Vigil at 7:00pm.