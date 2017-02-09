🎥 Community Connection: Don Benjamin February 9, 2017 by Eagle Community Leave a Comment Mike Cooper visits with Don Benjamin about the Fort Hays State University Department of Agriculture. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related