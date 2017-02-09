Charlene A. Kramer, 84, longtime Goodland resident died Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the Goodland Regional Medical Center. Charlene was born to Charles and Elbertine Hayden on November 22, 1932 in Wallace County, Kansas.

Following the death of her father in 1940, the family moved to Goodland where she graduated from Goodland High School in the class of 1950. She married Lowell Kramer on May 31, 1952. They moved to California while Lowell served in the Marine Corps. They returned to Goodland in 1954 to raise their family.

Lowell and Charlene purchased the Ford dealership in the 1970’s, where Charlene worked as a bookkeeper until they sold the business in 1997.

The center of Charlene’s life was her family, and she dearly loved Goodland’s beauty, the plains and the sunsets.

She is pre-deceased by her husband, Lowell, her parents, two sisters, Josephine Cain and Donna Hurd, and her grandson Daniel Moore.

Survivors are her daughters Ardith (Darrell) Moore of Salina, Kansas; Rhonda Kramer of Goodland, Kansas; Lana (Steve) Krug of Benkelman, Nebraska; sister Vida Rice of Middleton, Idaho, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. MT at Bateman Funeral Home, Funeral Service will be Saturday, 1 p.m. MT at the United Methodist Church at 1116 Sherman in Goodland with burial to follow at the Goodland Cemetery.

Memorials may be left of sent to the Bateman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 278, Goodland, KS 67735. Online condolences: www.batemanfuneral.com