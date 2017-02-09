Breezy, warmer Thursday

Today Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 8 to 15 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 9 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.