16th-ranked Tiger wrestling drops final dual of the season to No. 2 Lopers

KEARNEY, Neb. – Fort Hays State wrestling dropped its final dual of the season at the hands of Nebraska-Kearney by the score of 31-16 on Thursday. The 16th-ranked Tigers finished the dual season at 5-6 overall and 2-3 in the MIAA, good for a fourth-place finish. The second-ranked Lopers improved to 16-6 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

The Tigers started the match out with a major decision win in the 125-pound bout by Conrad Cole over Vladyslav Kazakov, 14-3. After a fall by the Lopers in the 133-pound bout, No. 10 ranked Brandon Ball gave the Tigers the lead once more after a tight 7-6 decision over No. 11 Jacob Wasser at 141 pounds.

Another pinfall by the Lopers at 149 pounds, kept the see-saw scoring in effect, but set the stage for redshirt-freshman Greg Tooley to pull off his biggest win yet as a Tiger. Tooley took the mat against the defending national champion Destin McCauley. Tied 1-1 after three periods, Tooley earned a 5-1 sudden victory in overtime over No. 2 ranked McCauley. That pulled the Tigers within two at 12-10.

But UNK flexed its muscle in the 165 through 184-pound matches, extending its lead to 28-10 thanks to two major decisions and a pin. Second-ranked Jon Inman then cut that lead to 28-16 when he picked up a pin of his own over Trey Schlender. At heavyweight, No. 9 ranked Christian Lance dropped a tough 3-1 decision to No. 3 ranked Kevin Barrett and the Lopers won the dual by 15 points.

The Tigers rest for a couple days before they hit the mats in Kearney once more for the MIAA Championships on Sunday (Feb. 12). The wrestling is scheduled to begin at 10 am.

FHSU Sports Information