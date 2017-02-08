Hays Post

Sund now one of three finalists for Minn. city administrator position

Greg Sund

WILLMAR, Minn. — City of Hays Public Works Director Greg Sund is now one of three finalists for a city administrator position in Minnesota.

Two finalists — Evelyn Racette and Christopher McDonell — have removed themselves from the running, according to the West Central Tribune in Willmar.

Sund was hired as the Hays public works director in July 2015. He also served as the first county administrator for Ellis County from 2010 to 2015.

“I’m interested in getting back into city management,” Sund told Hays Post recently, “and this opportunity came up.”

The population of Willmar is nearly 20,000 and situated in the south-central part of Minnesota.

Click HERE for more from the West Central Tribune.

