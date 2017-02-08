Stacy Albers-Leiker was born May 12, 1970, in Colby, Kansas. She died February 5, 2017, in Columbia, Missouri.

Stacy is the daughter of Marvin and Bette Albers of Oakley and Curly and Tamy Leiker of Hays. Survivors are a son; Cody and daughter; Cheyenne, sister; Kenda (Larry) Falley, brothers; Tyson Leiker, Jimmy (Lisa) Lampe, Travis (Veronica) Lampe, grandparents; Ralph and Marcella Albers.

Graveside services will be held at the St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria, Kansas on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 1:00 pm.

The family requests no flowers but a memorial in memory of Stacy to Oak Street AA or Hospice of Hays Medical Center in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.