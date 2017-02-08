Plainville doctor a finalist for 2017 Kansas Family Physician of the Year

PLAINVILLE – The Kansas Academy of Family Physicians has announced Lynn Fisher, MD, FAAFP as one of nine nominee finalists for the 2017 Kansas Family Physician of the Year award. Dr. Fisher of Lifeline Family Medicine PA is a member of Post Rock Family Medicine and one of the founding physicians of Doctors Without Delay, the daily walk-in clinic at Rooks County Health Center. Recently Dr. Fisher was also appointed by the American Academy of Family Physicians to serve on the Commission on Health of the Public & Science.

Candidates for Physician of the Year are KAFP members who practice in Kansas and are nominated by patients, colleagues and members of the community. According to the KAFP this is one of the highest honor that a family physician can achieve. Nominees are evaluated on compassionate, comprehensive care, community involvement, credibility as a role model and accomplishments among colleagues.

The winner will be announced in April and then honored formally on June 9 at the KAFP Annual Meeting in Wichita. The winner will represent Kansas for the national AAFP Physician of the Year award.

As part of his nomination, Dr. Fisher was asked to explain what family medicine means to him. “Healer. Leader. Mentor. Educator. Advocate. It is the job that I am lucky enough to eat and breathe every day that I go to work. It is the calling I answered 20 years ago as I started my journey. It is what will shape me into a better physician and better person for hopefully the next 20 years. Family Medicine not only changes our patient’s stories, but it ultimately changes us as providers as well.”

The remaining finalists are Amy Cunningham, DO of Neodesha, Elaine Ferguson, DO of Salina, Robert Freelove, MD, FAAFP of Salina, Charles Green, MD, FAAFP of Andover, Brian Holmes, MD of Abilene, Drew Miller, MD of Lakin, Jerry Niernberger, DO, FAAFP of Wichita and George Wright, MD, FAAFP of Topeka.