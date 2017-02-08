KNOLL: For God’s sake, give the man a chance

Yes, give Trump a chance, and give me a chance to explain.

True, the election is over so we can all go about our business and not do politics.

But, that’s not close to what is happening and why I continue to write. It’s no longer a fight for the presidency but a fight to maintain a Trump presidency. That’s how bad liberal Democrats have become and their buddies, called mainstream media. Even people we know wish Trump gets impeached.

Give America’s new president a chance for crying out loud. You sure wouldn’t know we are supposed to be a democracy the way individuals, and you name it, are going after Trump to destroy him.

The sad thing is, even though Trump is doing a lot of good things and in a very short amount of time, we sure don’t get that impression listening to liberal media. No matter what Trump does, media’s mission is to take him out. This is not politics as usual. Liberals hated Bush, this is worse.

Grassroots Americans wanted change. Trump is providing it and, unlike many politicians, is walking the walk, not just talk. God knows we needed change!

Recently, there was the “March for Life” and days before, the “Women’s March.” It was like night versus day; a prime example of our Divided America. It was liberalism versus conservatism in full display. We saw the face of one party versus the face of another.

With the help of media promoting liberalism, the obscenities, vulgarity, pro abortion rights of the Women’s March was right in our face for all to see. Even the word perversion comes to mind and I am far from being a “holier than thou” person. The march had many messages, but that Trump is anti women is absurd!

Then there was March for Life to protect the unborn! Who among us can say there are other things in politics more important than the life of unborn babies, or for that matter, anybody’s life? Voting the wrong way last November was, for many, putting politics before religion.

Obama was anti Christian in far too many ways and that’s easy to prove, but that’s for some other letter. Let’s just say, for the first time in our history, under Obama, the U.S. was added to the “Hall of Shame Report” for countries prosecuting Christians. A Washington D.C.based human rights organization called International Christian Concern is responsible for the report. That’s huge! A nation called America and a Christian nation from its founding, is now on a list of being anti Christian.

Trump publicly stated he supported the March for Life, which probably no other president has done and our vice president Pence, a devout Christian was a major speaker. Even people who claim to be good Christians find that to be worthy of Trump bashing. There’s a lot wrong with that picture.

You can bet the women at this march were praying for and reaching out to those who chose abortion and are suffering for their decision. Not so in the other gathering. Pro life women weren’t welcome.

Trump recently appointed a Christian conservative to the Supreme Court who will work to reduce abortions and uphold our most sacred document, the Constitution. For God’s sake people “what’s wrong with that?” Of course Democrats are having a meltdown over Neil Gorsuch for fear he will get in the way of a woman’s right to kill her baby.

Trump is asking congress to nix tax money going to Planned Parenthood. PP is primarily an abortion mill that doesn’t even provide mammograms or prenatal care. Our pres also stopped tax dollars going to foreign countries with abortion agencies. Do we need to bash the man for that too?

The point I have been trying to make in this letter is that the Donald is bringing some religious sanity back into this country. He’s getting pushback from all sides, probably of a magnitude never before seen in this country.

Wanting Trump to fail is mind boggling. That would mean more crime, fewer people working, more on welfare, more radical Islamic terrorism, poor health care, more abortions, etc. What do we tell God if that’s our wish – when our time comes?

The sad tearful story of a teen by the name of Naika Venant hanging herself live on social media with thousands watching and even laughing, clearly shows we need more of God in our lives – and since politics and government permeates our daily lives – we need God there too.



Les Knoll lives in Victoria and Gilbert, Ariz.