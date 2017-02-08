Kansas man jailed after police smell pot at fast food stop

RENO COUNTY – Two people remain jailed after their arrest on Monday on drug related charges.

Just after 10 a.m. Monday, police were called for a suspicious vehicle at a fast-food restaurant, 20 East 4th Avenue in Hutchinson, according to testimony in Reno County court.

Officers reported smelling marijuana which led to the search of the vehicle where they found drugs including four plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine and a scale.

Police arrested Heather Payne, 34, rural Hutchinson for possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia with intent to sell, personal use drug paraphernalia and no tax stamp.

They also arrested 46-year-old Terry E. Goodwin of Wichita. He faces charges including possession of stimulants, possession of depressants, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In court, Payne who is on probation in another case was denied any bond reduction because it was a distribution case.

Goodwin’s bond was set at $2,500. He has previous convictions for drugs and theft in McPherson, Reno and Sedgwick Counties.

Both will be back in court next week.