Kan. officer run over by stolen vehicle; suspect booked on murder charge

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The suspect has been booked for attempted first degree murder, and other charges. He is a 31-year-old male with an extensive criminal background, according to Police spokeswoman Nikki Woodrow.

She reported just before 6p.m. on Tuesday, the officer hit by a car driven by a fleeing suspect is still in critical but stable condition.

In lieu of flowers and cards being sent to the WPD police officer, the family respectfully requests donations be sent to The Honore Adversis Foundation on his behalf.

The Honore Adversis Foundation

477 N. Seneca St.

Wichita, KS 67203

———–

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a Wichita police officer remains in critical condition following surgery after being hit by a car driven by a fleeing suspect.

Police spokeswoman Nikki Woodrow says officers were monitoring a house in south Wichita Tuesday where a stolen vehicle was seen and a known suspect with various felony warrants was located.

She says a suspect fleeing the house ran over one of the officers with a vehicle. Another officer fired one round.

Deputy Chief Jose Salcido says the shot did not hit either the suspect or vehicle.

Police gave chase for several blocks, and the suspect ran into a business. He was taken into custody by an officer and his canine partner.

No other suspects are being sought.

The injured officer is a 25-year-veteran of the department.

——–

