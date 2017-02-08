HPD arrest log, Jan. 30 to Feb. 1

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Derick Eugene Campbell, 20, Hays, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 4200 block of Roth on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of drugs.

Lee Vaughn Harriston, 20, Hays, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of use of a communication facility in the attempted commission of a felony drug violation, burglary, attempted distribution of marijuana, theft of a firearm and criminal damage to property.

Dominique Nicole Rodriguez, 23, Hays, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 2100 block of Vine on suspicion of domestic battery.

Christopher John Shepard, 35, Hays, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 100 block of West 43rd on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and transporting an open container of alcohol.

Caydon Dean Lee Schleder, 18, Hays, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 2700 block of Canal on suspicion of burglary, theft and theft of a firearm.

Justice Nicholas Snyder, 20, Hays, was arrested at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Christopher Dakoda Pfeifer, 19, Hays, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 2700 block of Canal on suspicion of burglary, theft, attempted drug distribution, theft of a firearm and criminal damage to property.