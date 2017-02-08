Hays theater group will unearth production of ‘Seven Wives of Dracula’

The Hays Community Theatre is hosting “Seven Wives for Dracula” dinner theater production this weekend at the Hays Community Theatre building, 118 E. 11th.

Dinner shows take place Friday and Saturday evening with an additional non-dinner show on Sunday afternoon. Doors for the dinner shows open at 6:30 p.m. with a social hour and a meal. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. There will be an adult beverage bar with suggested freewill donations. Doors for the Sunday show open at 1:30 p.m. and snacks will be provided. The show will start at 2:00 p.m.

Produced by local women’s theater group Skits and Giggles, “Seven Wives for Dracula” is a romantic comedy about Mr. and Mrs. Dracula taking up residence close to a sanatorium “for the disturbed.” At the sanatorium, there is a jolly assortment of characters including the Odd Sisters, who can never complete a full sentence, Mrs. Half-Nelson, who knits with invisible needles and yarn, and Lucy, who wears necklaces of garlic to ward off evil.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Hays Community Theatre website HERE.