Francis Henry Richmeier, 84, passed away January 7, 2017, at Covenant Village in Westminster, Colorado. Frank was the 3rd eldest child born to Angela Lioba (VonLintel) Richmeier and Balthazor Joseph Richmeier on May 11, 1932. He was born at home in St. Peter, Kansas. Frank graduated from Quinter High School in 1950, and worked on the family farm in St. Peter, Kansas until joining the US Army in 1953. While stationed in Germany, he toured around France, Italy, Ireland, and Scotland. He had earned the rank of Corporal by the time he was honorably discharged in 1955, although he continued on with the US Army Reserve until 1961. Frank was proud to be a veteran.

Frank married Verna Jean Boyle at St Rose Catholic Church in Great Bend, Kansas, on January 24, 1956. After marrying, Frank and Verna lived in Hutchinson, Kansas, where they became the parents of two daughters, Janet Marie in October, 1956 and Judy Ann in January, 1959. Frank attended Hutchinson Junior College on the GI Bill earning an associate degree in Accounting. He then worked as an accountant in Hutchinson until they moved to Denver, Colorado, in 1961. A son, James William was born in July, 1962.

Frank was a farm boy at heart and decided that a working as a tradesman rather than in an office would be more satisfying. He attended Emily Griffith Opportunity School in Denver to learn machining. After completion, he worked at Winter Weiss Company in downtown Denver. He also worked a second job as an evening shift manager at the McDonald’s on Federal and Jewell in Denver. He later worked for Gates Rubber Company as a journeyman machinist and finished his career at Coors Brewery Company in Golden retiring in 1992. Frank was very skilled at his trade — he could machine products from conceptual designs not yet on paper. He liked the challenge of machining jobs on the lathe or mill before computerization was commonplace. While working for Coors, he purchased a lathe and a mill and ran his own machine shop out of the garage.

In Colorado, Frank and Verna lived in Denver, Lakewood, Littleton, and Golden, retiring to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1994. In 1998, they moved back to Canon City, Colorado; and their final residence was Covenant Village in Westminster, Colorado. Frank and Verna were married for 58 years, until Verna’s passing in 2014.

Frank is survived by two daughters, Janet Richmeier of Tucson, Arizona and Judy Richmeier-Harney (Frank) of Louisville, Colorado; a son, James Richmeier of Lochbuie, Colorado; three grandchildren, Jacob William Richmeier (Sabrina), Bridgett MaryAnne Harney, and Bernadette Regina Harney; two great grandchilden, Avery Marie and Reagan Elizabeth Richmeier. He is also survived by one brother, Gerald John Richmeier (Connie) of Liberal, Kansas; six sisters, Margaret Mary Mealer of Thorton, Colorado, Sophie Ann Breit (Edwin-deceased) of Larned, Kansas, Roselia Ann Urban (Arsenius) of Seward, Kansas, Jean Angela Graf (Charles-deceased) of Salida, Colorado, Patricia Louise Graf (Arsenius-deceased) of Brighton, Colorado, Roberta Reitcheck of Colby, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; two brothers, Rudolph Valerion and (infant) William; and his sister, Agnes Marie Geist (Wilhelm-deceased).

Frank enjoyed doing projects in his garage, traveling, reading, and spending time with those he loved. He enjoyed automobiles and restored a 1931 Ford Model A to its original factory specifications, using lots of catalogs, mail order parts and his machining abilities. In his 60’s, Frank decided to start designing and piecing quilt tops. His quilts have been on display at the Royal Gorge Quilt Council in Canon City, Colorado. He also donated many of his quilts to Catholic Schools and Churches for fundraisers.

Catholic Services are Friday, January 20, 2017, at Covenant Village Smith Fellowship Hall, 9153 Yarrow Street, Westminster, CO 80021.

Interment is Monday, January 23, 2017, at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area A, 4400 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver, CO 80236.

Frank’s daughter, Judy, is very thankful to the Chaplaincy and his many dedicated caregivers at Covenant Village of Colorado. MEMORIALS may be sent to the Covenant Village Benevolence Fund. Covenant Village of CO, 9153 Yarrow Street, Westminster, CO 80021.