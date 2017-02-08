FHSU alum, former graduate assistant named head FB coach at Bishop Carroll

Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

WICHITA — Bishop Carroll Catholic High School announced this week that longtime assistant coach Dusty Trail has been named the new head football coach at Bishop Carroll.

Trail and his wife, Wendy, have three children, the oldest who will be a freshman at Bishop Carroll this fall. Trail joined Alan Schuckman’s staff in 1995 as assistant football coach and physics teacher. He has been Carroll’s offensive coordinator for 22 years and has been an integral part in developing the team into one of the most successful programs in the area, winning the KSHSAA State Championship twice and finishing second twice.

Trail, from Osborne, played collegiately at Hutchinson Community College and at Fort Hays State University. Before coming to Bishop Carroll, he was a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State for four years and coached high school football in Texas for two years.

“I am excited for this opportunity, even though it’s a little daunting to follow a coaching legend like Alan Schuckman. With that being said, the goal of this program will never change. We are always working toward forming our players into good Catholic young men who will positively contribute to this community,” Trail said. “I want to thank you for the opportunity to be a part of this strong program, especially at Bishop Carroll where tradition runs so deep. Thank you for your support and I’m looking forward to this fall!”