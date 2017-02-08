Family Pop Up Museum and Crafternoon at Hays library

HPL

Check out a few of this week’s programs at the Hays Public Library.

Family Pop Up Museum: On Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 PM all ages have the opportunity to participate in a one-night only museum exhibit! A pop up museum is a show that is created by the audience and exists for just one night. For this pop up museum, bring in an object that means “family” to you. It can be anything from a photo to an heirloom to a hand-sewn quilt. The objects will be on display for the evening, then you take them home with you when you leave!

Crafternoon: Once a month, the adult department offers an adult craft known as “Crafternoon.” This Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 PM adults have the opportunity to make a hoop weaving. All materials are provided and the program is free, but limited to the first 10 adults who arrive.

For more information about this and other programs, call 785.625.9014 or visit www.hayspublib.org.