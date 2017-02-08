Cold, windy Wednesday

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 8 to 17 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 16. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 36. South wind 9 to 13 mph.

FridaySunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 41.

SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.