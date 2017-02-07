Sunny, mild Tuesday

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 19. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 36.

FridaySunny, with a high near 70.

Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 40.

SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 64.