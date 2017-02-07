Hays Post

Report: Kansas voter ID law may be discriminatory

Trump met on Nov. 20 with Kobach at Trump’s New Jersey golf course. photo courtesy Fox

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A civil rights advisory panel says a Kansas law requiring people to show photo ID at the polls and provide proof-of-citizenship documents to register to vote may discriminate against minorities.

It also urges the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division to investigate whether the Kansas law violates federal voting laws.

The Kansas City Star first reported on the draft report from the Kansas Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission of Civil Rights.

The Safe and Fair Elections Act passed in 2011 has been championed by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach as a way to prevent voter fraud.

Kobach calls concerns that the state law was written and implemented with discriminatory intent an outrageous accusation.

A Democratic lawmaker introduced a bill on Monday to repeal it based on the report.

  • Ray

    It discriminates against the D’s key voters, illegal immigrants who cannot get a state diver’s license. But Wichita wants to give them a DL so give it time. #Libs4openborders

    • Morons_everywhere

      Shut up ray. JUst shut up. Trumpian. Where’s your proof? Show me. Oh u can’t cause it’s simply not true. I have some flat earth YouTube videos I can link you. Tomorrow you’ll be posting on the US geological survey website that they are all liars and the earth isnt round. I’m so sick of idiots and there “alternative facts” AKA: bullsh*t. So you’re saying all state AG’s are liars? I guessing you’re in the know somehow huh? Good FOX news taking point u got there. Get that on FOX and friends did ya? Moron. Use your own brain for once. Or are you not capable?

      • Dennis

        well where, you are on a roll…but it goes right to the gutter because
        what ever it is, if it isn’t what you want it isn’t good for the country…sarcasm
        be sure to limit your vocabulary next post.