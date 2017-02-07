NW Kan. man hospitalized after semi rear-ends pickup’s trailer

NORTON COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. on Tuesday in Norton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Freightliner semi driven by Raymond M. Custard, 49, Colby was eastbound on Kansas 383 three miles northeast of Almena.

The semi rear-ended the trailer of a 2001 Chevy Silverado driven by Mathew L. VanPatten, Almena, that slowed down to make a right turn onto E12.

VanPatten was transported to the hospital in Norton.

Custard was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained