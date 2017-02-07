No bond reduction for Kansas man accused in face stabbing

RENO COUNTY– The suspect in a weekend stabbing incident at Carey Park in Hutchinson failed to get a bond reduction when he made a first court appearance on Monday.

Elijah B Norris, 28, faces charges that include aggravated battery, distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $50,000 and Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied a request for any bond reduction.

The victim and Norris were in vehicle during in the Saturday morning attack.

The first officers on scene located and began treating the victim. She had been stabbed multiple times in the head and called police.

Additional officers began setting up a perimeter and eventually took Norris into custody near the intersection of Blanchard and Emerson Loop East, near the park.

He was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for a laceration believed to have occurred during the attack and then booked into the Reno County Correctional Facility.

Officers also located a bloody kitchen knife as well as several small bloody plastic baggies of suspected marijuana believed to be connected with this case.

The victim in the case was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and then transported by ground ambulance to Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Wichita.

The two small children with the victim are in the custody of family members, according to police.

Norris has previous convictions for aggravated battery, possession of drugs and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He is scheduled for a return to court next week.