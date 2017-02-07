Luella Mae Davidson, age 83, of Hays, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 in Hays. She was born July 28, 1933 in Oakley, Kansas to Joseph and Angelina (Metro) Bechard. She graduated from Girl’s Catholic High School in 1951.On July 6, 1953 she married Harold C. Davidson at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hays.

Luella had worked at Travenol as a payroll clerk and also at Hadley Hospital and Hays Medical Center where she was a CNA and a Ward Clerk. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and a past FOE member. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo and playing cards.

She is survived by her husband, Harold of the Good Samaritan Society in Ellis; a son, Gregory Davidson (Rose) of Marion, Kansas; three daughters, Diana Riley (Edward) of Preston, Missouri, Roxie Ruder (Harvey) of Hays and Jeanette Schroeder of Tipton, Kansas; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hays. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday 6 PM – 8 PM with a combined parish vigil service and rosary at 7 PM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Activities fund at the Good Samaritan Society of Ellis.

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at www.keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com