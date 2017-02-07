Lorene Rosa (Gfeller) Clark, 96 years, died on February 4, 2017, at the Logan County Hospital in Oakley, Kansas. Lorene was born to Emil and Ivy (Shoffner) Gfeller on December 15, 1920, at the hospital in Hays, Kansas. She grew up in the Winona area and graduated from Winona High School in 1938.

Lorene married Walter “Bus” Clark on July 4, 1941 in Sharon Springs, and to this union were born two sons: Terry Lee Clark of Goshen, Kentucky and Jerry Dean Clark of Corinth, Texas.

Lorene was a homemaker and also a business woman. She worked in the Oakley school cafeteria kitchen for eight years. She owned and operated the Oakley Christian Bookstore for seventeen years and worked with her husband in the Oakley Shoe Shop for many years. She truly loved the bookstore business and working with the public and serving the Lord.

Lorene accepted Jesus as her Lord and was baptized in March 1955, in the Oakley Christian Church. She served the Lord faithfully by teaching Sunday school for over 50 years. She was the leader of Junior Church for over fifteen years and was a Youth leader with her husband for several years. Lorene also learned ventriloquism and had a little dummy named “Corky”, which all the children and even the adults loved. She truly loved and enjoyed teaching and working with children. Lorene was also a strong believer in the power of prayer.

Lorene wrote the story of her life called “My Legacy of Love” which she gave to her children and grandchildren. Lorene also belonged to RSVP, a Senior Volunteer Program for 11 years.

Survivors include two sons and their wives: Terry and Rita Clark, Goshen, Kentucky and Jerry and Linda Clark, Corinth, Texas. She had five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Oakley Christian Church with Pastor Ja Whyte, Pastor Bob Kelly, and Jason Schmidt officiating. Visitation: Wednesday, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family to receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. at Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, Oakley. Memorials to Manhattan Christian College, Manhattan, in care of Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, PO Box 221, Oakley 67748.

